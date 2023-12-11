Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are already Shiny hunting Dipplin in hopes for DLC evolution

With the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC set to arrive soon on Dec. 14, players have already begun their hunt for Shiny green apples in preparation for a possible new addition to the adorable Applin evolution line—and they have an easy tip for you to try, too.

When Dipplin joined Flapple and Appletun as Applin’s newest evolution in The Teal Mask, players were quick to discover the Candy Apple Pokémon could utilize the Eviolite, a held item that boosts the Defense and Special Defense of ‘mons that aren’t fully evolved. That implied Dipplin wasn’t the final-stage evolution for Applin, leading many fans to speculate another evolution would be introduced in the second part of the DLC, aka The Indigo Disk.

Some players have even taken it upon themselves to Shiny hunt Applin and Dipplin ahead of the new DLC release so that they can have their Shiny apple ready to evolve into the new ‘mon. Thankfully, one player shared an easy way to hunt for that green apple without much effort in a Dec. 9 Reddit thread.

Look for the tree with painted circles in Tagtree Thicket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the trainer, there’s a specific tree where Applin spawns in Tagtree Thicket right outside of the Team Star Poison Crew’s Base. Stand beside the striped tree just to the right of the entrance, and you’ll see the specific tree you need with painted circles on it straight ahead. To increase the odds of finding a Shiny Applin in that tree, make a Shiny sandwich for dragons.

From there, knock the Applin out of the tree by crashing into it with your Koraidon or Miraidon. Send out a tall Pokémon (the OP suggests using Dialga or Palkia from the current Tera Raid event) to defeat that Applin, triggering another one to immediately spawn on that same tree. Your Pokémon will keep cycling through the Applin spawns, and you won’t have to touch any buttons until a Shiny one appears. Using this glitch, you can let your Pokémon do all the work and hunt down the Shiny Applin for you while you’re AFK.

If Dipplin is indeed getting an evolution in The Indigo Disk, it’ll be interesting to see what its Shiny will look like. The Shiny variants for Applin, Flapple, and Appletun all have green apples rather than the standard red one, while Dipplin’s Shiny is golden. This potential evolution could go either way, or it could have an entirely different color scheme. No matter how the Shiny looks, it’d just be nice for Dipplin to get the power boost it desperately needs with this evolution.