Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player dreams up epic villain arc for the DLC’s most contentious character

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who made it to the end of The Teal Mask DLC were left with a huge cliffhanger surrounding the newest character Kieran, inspiring one player this week to draw up what the young angsty trainer might become in part two’s The Indigo Disk—and their concept is awesome.

Players seem to love or hate the new DLC character, Kieran, with the story of The Teal Mask diving into his shy beginnings and leading to his descent into darkness in Kitakami. Regardless of how you feel about him, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what the writers do with his character next in The Indigo Disk, set to be released in the winter.

In the meantime, the community is taking matters into their own hands. In a Sept. 22 Reddit thread, talented Pokémon player u/Umagon_ drew epic fanart of Kieran looking more evil than ever. With his hair tied back, a toxic chain around his neck, and an ominous face in the background resembling Glimmora, the art is certainly striking and lead to much discussion over Kieran’s fate.

One of the most important details is the chain necklace Kieran is wearing. That chain is the same kind that the Loyal Three—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti—all share. It actually makes a ton of sense for Kieran to wind up with a chain like this of his own, given his story and what the chain actually does.

Munkidori’s Scarlet Pokédex entry explicitly states, “The chain is made from toxins that enhance capabilities.” For Munkidori, it was its psychic powers. For Okidogi, it was its physical strength. And for Fezandipiti, it was its beautiful appearance and voice.

This concept can easily be applied to Kieran, who has a growing desire to become stronger by the end of The Teal Mask. If he got ahold of his own Toxic Chain, it could enhance his performance in Pokémon battles so that he could finally beat the player’s character after so many failed attempts. Not to mention, it seemed as though Kieran’s anger and desire to be stronger might have been connected to the sudden “revival” of the Loyal Three at their monument.

And then there’s the Glimmora look-alike looming in the background. Between Glimmora’s likely connection to Terastallization and its appearances in Area Zero and the Crystal Pool, the mysterious Rock/Poison Pokémon has been linked to a lot of speculation for part two of the DLC—and that may or may not involve Kieran as well.

We’ll just have to wait until The Indigo Disk to see what becomes of Kieran. But for now, this fanart is giving us a pretty awesome idea of what his villain arc might look like.

