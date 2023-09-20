Scarlet and Violet players are convinced one Pokémon connects The Teal Mask to Area Zero

With so many secrets surrounding Area Zero in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are starting to make new connections between the mysterious area, a certain Pokémon, and The Teal Mask DLC today—and they have some interesting theories.

While playing through The Teal Mask, you’ll eventually end up at the Crystal Pool on top of Oni Mountain, right smack in the middle of Kitakami. As cool as this place seems, there’s also something eerily familiar about it.

As its name suggests, there are a bunch of Tera Crystals in the Crystal Pool, and the music sounds quite similar to what you’d hear in Area Zero, where all the Paradox Pokémon can be found in the base games. Not to mention, both the Crystal Pool and Area Zero are found at the center of their respective lands.

On top of these similarities, there’s only one Pokémon line found in both of these places; Glimmora and its pre-evolution, Glimmet, as pointed out by fans on Sept. 19.

Glimmora has always been an intriguing Pokémon with a possible connection to the Terastallization mechanic. Its Violet Pokédex entry even states, “Glimmora’s petals are made of crystallized poison energy. It has recently become evident these petals resemble Tera Jewels.” Furthermore, it happens to be the signature Pokémon of Paldea’s Top Champion, Geeta, who many players believe is a suspicious character with a larger role.

With all of this to consider, players have come up with some theories involving Glimmora, Geeta, and Part II of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, The Indigo Disk.

One player wonders if Geeta and her Glimmora will fight over control of Area Zero against Briar, one of the new DLC characters. Briar is very interested in Terastallization which stems from Area Zero, and Geeta naturally holds a lot of power over the entire Paldea region as the Pokémon League’s chairwoman.

So, there could easily be some conflict between these two in The Indigo Disk.

Others believe something darker might’ve happened with Geeta and Glimmora. For example, there’s a theory on Geeta being “a ‘zombie-like’ human controlled by Glimmora’s powers.” This stems from the connection between Glimmora and Terastallization, with the two possibly sharing the same origin inspired by Momotaro and meteorites.

Of course, these are all just theories, but it does seem very possible Glimmora is more connected to Area Zero and Terastallization than the Gen IX games have shown.

