Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans find something weird in Flamigo’s Pokédex entry

Eagle-eyed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans have spotted an error in the Pokemon Flamigo’s Pokédex entry.

In Scarlet and Violet, each Pokédex entry has a “photo” of the Pokémon in question. Some of them, like Flamigo’s entry, include multiple of the same Pokémon. Reddit user octane80808 noticed that in Flamigo’s Pokédex photo, the Flamigo in the middle and the one on the far right both appear to have extra folded wings underneath their existing wings. None of the other Flamigo have this, nor do these extra wings appear on the standard Flamigo model.

While this seems like an accidental mistake, fans took no time making jokes in the comments and poking fun at the strange-looking Flamigo. “Plot twist! There [are] actually four-winged Flamigo like there [are] three-segment Dudunsparce,” joked one fan. “Biblically accurate Flamigos?” asked another. A few fans thought it would be interesting if the extra wings represented a gender difference: for example, maybe female Flamigos could have the extra wings while males don’t.

Flamigo is a new Pokémon. Introduced in Scarlet and Violet, it’s a Fighting- and Flying-type. While it doesn’t evolve from or into anything, it has a high base Attack stat and can learn a wide variety of moves from across several different types. It appears in both Scarlet and Violet, so it isn’t a version exclusive.

If you’re looking for information on how to catch one, Dot Esports has a guide on where to find them in the wilds of Paldea. As with real-world birds, they often run in flocks.