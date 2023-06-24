Pokémon players design a new item to fix the biggest problem with Rock types

In Pokémon, every type of Pokemon has its set of weaknesses, but some types have proven to be far weaker than others. One such group is the Rock-type Pokemon, with players coming together to discuss the implementation of an item that might fix a drawback only Rock-types possess.

In a June 22 Reddit thread, one player shared an idea for a new item called Bubble Level that boosts the accuracy and critical hit rates for Rock and Ground-type moves. The boosts would be limited to grounded targets and exclude the one-hit knockout move, Fissure, for balance purposes.

The biggest takeaway from this item is the accuracy boost for Rock-type moves, considering Rock types have always lacked a strong and reliable accurate attack on the physical side. Typically, players have to rely on either Stone Edge, with 80 percent accuracy, or Rock Slide, with 90 percent accuracy. This doesn’t exactly seem fair when Flutter Mane can launch a perfectly accurate Moonblast, or how Earthquake is guaranteed to hit whilst having the same base power as Stone Edge.

Related: The best Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A held item like Bubble Level would finally give Rock types a way to use moves without the risk of missing its target. In particular, fast Pokémon like Lycanroc could really benefit from the accuracy boost. The Rock Slide and Bubble Level combination would give the speedy Lycanroc an even higher chance of flinching the targets before they can even move.

At the same time, the critical hit boost might make some Rock types too strong by allowing them to abuse Stone Edge. With the Bubble Level boosts, Stone Edge would be a 100 base power move with full accuracy and an additional crit boost to stack on top of the one it already has. If a strong Rock-type like Tyranitar had access to this, it would be absolutely broken.

To keep the item more practical and balanced, some players suggested excluding Ground-type moves and dropping the crit boost since accuracy is one of many weaknesses of using Rock-type Pokémon.

About the author