All Rock type Pokémon weaknesses, explained

Rock type Pokémon can be some of the most devasting creatures players can encounter or catch during their time in specific Pokemon regions.

From classic Rock types like Geodude and Onix to newer additions such as Coalossal and Drednaw, these mons are always hard-hitting with an attack-first mentality.

However, many veterans of the series know Rock types to also be somewhat of a liability in battle. While their stats might not be too horrible in most cases, their weaknesses to other types make them extremely vulnerable.

In total, Rock type Pokémon have five types they’re weak to in battle. This is strictly speaking in terms of when a Pokémon attacks a Rock type. Five weaknesses are among the most of any type in the entire Pokémon franchise, as most types only have around three weaknesses. To go along with that, Rock types have no types they’re invulnerable to, meaning they can get hit by any type of attack. It might not be super effective, but all 18 types can hit Rock types.

Below, we lay out exactly what Rock types are weak to in Pokémon.

Every Rock type weakness in Pokémon

In no particular order, Rock types are weak to Grass, Water, Fighting, Ground, and Steel types. While most Pokémon players will know about the weaknesses to Grass and Water, the other three can be overlooked.

Fighting types

Fighting types can deal a wallop of damage to Rock types, as most Fighting type moves are physical and hit extremely hard. While Rock types are known for their high physical defense, that’s often offset with a strong Fighting type move.

Steel types

As for Steel, the same can be said. However, there are far fewer Steel type attacks, so it’s less common to see a Steel type Pokémon, or one with a Steel type move, take down a Rock type. Also, Steel is a common pairing with Rock types, making Steel moves no longer super effective.

This diminishes the usefulness of the Steel type against Rock Pokemon.

Ground types

The Ground weakness is where some fans can get confused. At least in the earlier generations of Pokémon, Rock and Ground were among the most common of type pairings. Geodude, Larvitar, and Rhyhorn were among a few Pokémon to have this dual typing. However, since Ground moves are effective against Ground types, this means that using a move like Earthquake against a Rock and Ground type Pokémon will still result in a super effective hit.

Grass and Water types

Finally, the two types that most players know can wipe through a team of Rock Pokémon are Grass and Water. With a solid mix of special and physical attacks for both types, Grass and Water types have long been the go-to for fans looking to go up against a Rock type Pokémon. In the older Pokémon games, the first Gym usually housed a Rock type trainer. This meant players who picked the Grass or Water type starter gained an immediate advantage in the game. This is also partly why speedruns of older games pick the Water type Pokémon to use. It makes the first Gym much more manageable than if they picked the Fire type starter.

If you know you’re going up against a Rock type Pokémon, then you certainly have some options available to you.

The newer generations of Pokémon have liked to diversify the dual typing of Rock Pokémon, which can present interesting strategies for attacking the type. The only types that Rock hasn’t mixed with yet are Normal and Fairy (Alolan Geodude line is Electric and Rock). Perhaps Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will deliver one or more of those combinations and give fans new ways of attacking Rock types.

For now, though, fans have gotten a look at every Rock weakness in Pokémon.