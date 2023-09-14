Pokémon players claim one part of Teal Mask is ‘trash’—and it’s not the performance

Look at all this Trubbish.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have dubbed one part of The Teal Mask DLC as “trash,” though it’s not the stuttering performance issues that have plagued the new release.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has struggled with performance issues ever since the base game was released and those issues have not been fixed for The Teal Mask DLC—but there’s another issue in the game that players are discussing.

The ground in Kitakami is completely littered with random items, which are shown as sparkly dots on the ground, which entices players to collect them in the hope of receiving a valuable item, though that’s not the case.

Instead, the items are largely pointless, particularly for players who have already completed the base game and don’t find themselves using the basic items anymore, and they’re often Pokémon materials that are used to craft TMs—and most players have an abundance of these.

A player on Reddit dubbed The Teal Mask DLC a “trash collector simulator,” referencing the vast number of items littered across the map, and called the people of the Kitakami region “all slobs.”

Unfortunately, it serves as an accurate representation of the real world, where in most places you can’t walk down the street without encountering vast amounts of litter—although they at least don’t shine and glimmer to make you think they’re something important.

That’s not even the only part of the real world to transfer into the Pokémon universe, as another eagle-eyed player spotted a notice in the community center that rental rates were being increased.

As a result of these two things, it’s making me wonder if I really do want to live in the Pokémon world after all, as it doesn’t seem like it would provide the escape from reality I thought it would.

Then again, I could get a Sandslash.

