Calyrex Shadow Rider in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon NAIC 2024 live scores and standings: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE Masters top 8

Four titles on the line.
Adam Newell
  and 
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 03:37 pm

The Pokémon North American International Championships (NAIC) is the final hurrah in the Pokémon esports calendar and sees some of the best in the world in Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE games competing.

Recommended Videos

That also means all four competitive Pokémon games have an individual top eight and standings, which can be hard to follow, but we’re here to help. Below, you can find the results for each game as they come in.

Pokémon NAIC 2024: All games and standings

Banner for Pokémon NAIC Fantasy Team contest
NAIC time. Image via The Pokémon Company

NAIC is the final big event before Worlds 2024 in August, so anyone looking to lock in their place in Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE needs to pull out all the stops from June 7 to 9.

The VGC, TCG, and Go tournaments span all three days of the event, while UNITE finishes earlier on Saturday.

Here is what the results look like for the Masters division for all three days:

Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC NAIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBA$15,000 and TBA CP
SecondTBA$10,000 and TBA CP
Third and FourthTBA$7,500 and TBA CP
Fifth to EighthTBA$5,000 and TBACP

Top 8 VGC bracket

  • Quarterfinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Semifinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Grand Finals
    • TBA

Full Pokémon TCG NAIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBA$25,000 and TBA CP
SecondTBA$15,000 and TBA CP
Third and FourthTBA$10,000 and TBA CP
Fifth to EighthTBA$7,000 and TBA CP

Top 8 TCG bracket

  • Quarterfinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Semifinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Grand Finals
    • TBA

Full Pokémon Go NAIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBA$5,000 and TBA CP
SecondTBA$3,000 and TBA CP
ThirdTBA$2,000 and TBA CP
FourthTBA$1,500 and TBA CP
FifthTBA$1,200 and TBA CP
SeventhTBA$1,000 and TBA CP

Go Playoffs Bracket

  • Upper Bracket Semifinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Semifinal
    • TBA
  • Upper Bracket Final
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Final
    • TBA
  • Grand Final
    • TBA

Full Pokémon UNITE NAIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBA500 CP
SecondTBA400 CP
ThirdTBA320 CP
FourthTBA256 CP
FifthTBA205 CP
SeventhTBA164 CP

UNITE Playoffs Bracket

  • Upper Bracket Semifinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Round One
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
    • TBA
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Semifinal
    • TBA
  • Upper Bracket Final
    • TBA
  • Lower Bracket Final
    • TBA
  • Grand Final
    • TBA

This article is being updated as results come in.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter
Author
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.