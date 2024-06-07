Pokémon NAIC 2024 live scores and standings: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE Masters top 8

The Pokémon North American International Championships (NAIC) is the final hurrah in the Pokémon esports calendar and sees some of the best in the world in Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE games competing.

Recommended Videos

That also means all four competitive Pokémon games have an individual top eight and standings, which can be hard to follow, but we’re here to help. Below, you can find the results for each game as they come in.

Pokémon NAIC 2024: All games and standings

NAIC time. Image via The Pokémon Company

NAIC is the final big event before Worlds 2024 in August, so anyone looking to lock in their place in Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE needs to pull out all the stops from June 7 to 9.

The VGC, TCG, and Go tournaments span all three days of the event, while UNITE finishes earlier on Saturday.

Here is what the results look like for the Masters division for all three days:

Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC NAIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBA $15,000 and TBA CP Second TBA $10,000 and TBA CP Third and Fourth TBA $7,500 and TBA CP Fifth to Eighth TBA $5,000 and TBACP

Top 8 VGC bracket

Quarterfinals TBA TBA TBA TBA

Semifinals TBA TBA

Grand Finals TBA



Full Pokémon TCG NAIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBA $25,000 and TBA CP Second TBA $15,000 and TBA CP Third and Fourth TBA $10,000 and TBA CP Fifth to Eighth TBA $7,000 and TBA CP

Top 8 TCG bracket

Quarterfinals TBA TBA TBA TBA

Semifinals TBA TBA

Grand Finals TBA



Full Pokémon Go NAIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBA $5,000 and TBA CP Second TBA $3,000 and TBA CP Third TBA $2,000 and TBA CP Fourth TBA $1,500 and TBA CP Fifth TBA $1,200 and TBA CP Seventh TBA $1,000 and TBA CP

Go Playoffs Bracket

Upper Bracket Semifinals TBA TBA

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals TBA TBA

Lower Bracket Semifinal TBA

Upper Bracket Final TBA

Lower Bracket Final TBA

Grand Final TBA



Full Pokémon UNITE NAIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBA 500 CP Second TBA 400 CP Third TBA 320 CP Fourth TBA 256 CP Fifth TBA 205 CP Seventh TBA 164 CP

UNITE Playoffs Bracket

Upper Bracket Semifinals TBA TBA

Lower Bracket Round One TBA TBA

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals TBA TBA

Lower Bracket Semifinal TBA

Upper Bracket Final TBA

Lower Bracket Final TBA

Grand Final TBA



This article is being updated as results come in.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy