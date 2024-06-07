Pokémon NAIC 2024 live scores and standings: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE Masters top 8

The Pokémon North American International Championships (NAIC) is the final hurrah in the Pokémon esports calendar and sees some of the best in the world in Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE games competing.
That also means all four competitive Pokémon games have an individual top eight and standings, which can be hard to follow, but we’re here to help. Below, you can find the results for each game as they come in.
- Pokémon NAIC 2024: All games and standings
- Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC NAIC live scores and standings
- Full Pokémon TCG NAIC live scores and standings
- Full Pokémon Go NAIC live scores and standings
- Full Pokémon UNITE NAIC live scores and standings
Pokémon NAIC 2024: All games and standings
NAIC is the final big event before Worlds 2024 in August, so anyone looking to lock in their place in Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE needs to pull out all the stops from June 7 to 9.
The VGC, TCG, and Go tournaments span all three days of the event, while UNITE finishes earlier on Saturday.
Here is what the results look like for the Masters division for all three days:
Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC NAIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBA
|$15,000 and TBA CP
|Second
|TBA
|$10,000 and TBA CP
|Third and Fourth
|TBA
|$7,500 and TBA CP
|Fifth to Eighth
|TBA
|$5,000 and TBACP
Top 8 VGC bracket
- Quarterfinals
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- Semifinals
- TBA
- TBA
- Grand Finals
- TBA
Full Pokémon TCG NAIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBA
|$25,000 and TBA CP
|Second
|TBA
|$15,000 and TBA CP
|Third and Fourth
|TBA
|$10,000 and TBA CP
|Fifth to Eighth
|TBA
|$7,000 and TBA CP
Top 8 TCG bracket
- Quarterfinals
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- Semifinals
- TBA
- TBA
- Grand Finals
- TBA
Full Pokémon Go NAIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBA
|$5,000 and TBA CP
|Second
|TBA
|$3,000 and TBA CP
|Third
|TBA
|$2,000 and TBA CP
|Fourth
|TBA
|$1,500 and TBA CP
|Fifth
|TBA
|$1,200 and TBA CP
|Seventh
|TBA
|$1,000 and TBA CP
Go Playoffs Bracket
- Upper Bracket Semifinals
- TBA
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- TBA
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Semifinal
- TBA
- Upper Bracket Final
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Final
- TBA
- Grand Final
- TBA
Full Pokémon UNITE NAIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBA
|500 CP
|Second
|TBA
|400 CP
|Third
|TBA
|320 CP
|Fourth
|TBA
|256 CP
|Fifth
|TBA
|205 CP
|Seventh
|TBA
|164 CP
UNITE Playoffs Bracket
- Upper Bracket Semifinals
- TBA
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Round One
- TBA
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- TBA
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Semifinal
- TBA
- Upper Bracket Final
- TBA
- Lower Bracket Final
- TBA
- Grand Final
- TBA
This article is being updated as results come in.