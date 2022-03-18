Pokémon Legends: Arceus update fixes Shiny Charm issue

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has today received its latest update which should remedy an issue that players had been facing when attempting to claim the Shiny Charm.

Previously, some players were not able to obtain the rare item despite having already met the criteria to receive it. This issue should now be fixed and players who are eligible can claim it for themselves.

All you’ll need to do is head to the Galaxy Hall in Jublife Village and speak to Professor Laventon. If you are eligible then he will give you the reward.

The criteria to receive the Shiny Charm is to have completed your Pokédex and reach research level 10 on all of its Pokémon. This is not a simple task and will likely take a long time to complete. Given this, you’ll want to be rewarded for your effort and now you should be with no issues.

This is the only addition made in Pokemon Legends: Arceus update 1.1.1, with the game in great shape following the recent addition of the free Daybreak DLC.

With the Daybreak DLC payers got more content to experience as more mass outbreaks have begun appearing alongside multiple Alpha Pokémon encounters. There were other small additions to the game in this DLC which you can check out here.

Today is the fourth update since launch. Players shouldn’t expect another patch until sometime next month as there is no new content yet announced for the game.