Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ free Daybreak DLC available now

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be the next mainline Pokémon title to receive a DLC update, with The Pokémon Company confirming the new Daybreak update is available now.

This comes just under one month since the game launched on Nintendo Switch, where it was the top-grossing game in all of January 2022 despite only being available for three days at the time.

In this new DLC, or free content update as TPC is referring to it, players will see even more mass outbreaks, this time featuring the ability to encounter multiple Alpha Pokémon at once. In the trailer, players can be seen encountering groups of Alpha Hisuian Electrode and Zoroark.

Additionally, new interactive elements for characters throughout the game’s story have been added to Jubilife Village, including what appears to be some new options at the Photo Studio and more NPC options to challenge at the Training Grounds. A boss battle against both Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes is teased at the very end too.

It appears there will also be some new story elements or character interactions as you set out on some new expeditions.

It may seem odd to add DLC to a Pokémon game that had its story conclude at the end of the main quest. However, Giving players more reasons to run around the Hisui region and catch Pokémon will add even more activities to the title.