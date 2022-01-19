An interactive tour of Pokémon Legends: Arceus showcases the Hisui region from land, sea, and skies

Take a look around the land, sea, and skies of the Hisui region.

While we’re still more than a week away from Pokémon Legends: Arceus hitting stores, new footage of the game hasn’t slowed down. The latest look at the upcoming title provides an interactive experience for fans.

Posted on the official Pokémon YouTube channel today, a special 360-degree tour of the Hisui region gives viewers the chance to look around the world and check out the new in-engine footage.

During the two-minute adventure, players are taken through the land, sea, and skies upon the three ridable Pokémon that feature in the game—Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Hisuian Braviary.

While there was nothing new showcased in the video, it’s another piece of content for fans to check out ahead of the game’s launch on Jan. 28.

As we’ve seen over the past week, the promotional train for this upcoming addition to the Pokémon franchise is in full motion. Another recent addition was also shared today, which will see Tetris 99 celebrate its release with an in-game event.

Fans still have a little wait before they can finally get their hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but there’s plenty to look forward to in the days and weeks to come.