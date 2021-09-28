Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer showcases Kleavor, a regional evolution for Scyther

There's another new species to find in the Hisui region.

The Pokémon Company has revealed a new trailer for the highly anticipated next-generation addition to the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In this newly updated footage, fans saw more of the gameplay of players riding Pokémon with the help of the Celestica Flute, met some of the trainers who inhabit the Hisui region, and were introduced to plenty of the Pokémon that it has to offer, including the newly revealed species Kleavor.

Toward the end of the trailer, Kleavor is revealed as one of the Pokémon nobles that players will encounter. It seems like when they’re found, they’ll be in a frenzied state that players will need to quell before they can catch them.

Kleavor is a Bug and Rock-type Pokémon noble that’s later referred to as the Axe Pokémon. It’s the regional evolution for the Generation I species Scyther. As a new evolution, Kleavor hasn’t appeared in any previous Pokémon games.

This trailer details some of the Wardens that are present within the Hisui region, including Mai, Icsan, Lian, and Arezu. These characters will likely be integral to the events unfolding within the Hisui region during the game.

The trailer also shows some of the different looks and experiences players will get to encounter during their time playing Legends: Arceus. These include using the game’s photo mode and visiting the shops found within the city.

While this is the latest footage revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there’s likely much more to come before it hits stores on Jan. 28, 2022. You can pre-order the game in multiple locations with plenty of stores offering unique bundles with extra goodies.