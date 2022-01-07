Pokémon legends: Arceus overview trailer revealed

Check out an extended look at the game ahead of its release.

The latest addition to the Pokémon franchise and what looks to be the start of a complete shift in gameplay style, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is almost here.

Ahead of its launch later this month, Nintendo has shared a new extended look at the game with a six-minute overview trailer.

This new trailer gives one of the longest looks at the game to date, detailing a ton of the game’s features. There is also new footage, so if you’re eager to get your hands on the game, you probably should check out this latest trailer for a different look at some already revealed features.

Along with this long trailer, Japan has received three unique TV ads for the game, providing further glimpses at the game, which is scheduled for release at the end of the month. You can see all three of these on YouTube here.

While these new looks are in Japanese, it is likely their English counterparts will be released in the near future.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on Jan. 28. Those who pre-order the game can receive unique pre-order bonuses.