Pokémon HOME to support Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl tomorrow

Prepare to transfer your Pokémon from one game to another.

The next Pokémon HOME update—which will introduce compatibility with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as well as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl—is set to launch tomorrow, according to Serebii.

The service will undergo maintenance from today at 7pm CT to tomorrow at 1am CT. “It will run with staggered logins to ease server load” for 24 hours, according to Serebii.

The 2.0 update will launch on both Nintendo Switch and mobile. It will allow players to transfer Pokémon from the three newly-supported games, and vice-versa.

The patch will also introduce the Pokédex from each game instead of the National version only. “Pokémon in your Boxes in Pokémon HOME will be registered in their respective game’s Pokédex after version 2.0.0 of Pokémon HOME is installed,” the developer said.

To celebrate the launch of the licence’s most-recent games, the players will be gifted “special Pokémon” when using Pokémon HOME service on one of those games. Here are the gifts:

Depositing a Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl to Pokémon HOME on Nintendo Switch: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with Hidden Abilities in the mobile version.

Depositing a Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon HOME on Nintendo Switch: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels in the mobile version.

The Pokémon transferred to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and those transferred from that title to Pokémon Legends: Arceus will appear in Strange Balls to display their modern origin.

It’s still unclear if the new Pokémon and Hisuian forms will be able to be transferred to older titles, but it’s unlikely since the developer hasn’t revealed that feature.