Pokémon Home launches June update, introduces Catch Calendar and Model Viewer

Pokémon Home’s June update is now live and players can take advantage of the brand new features introduced in Version 1.4.

The key features of this latest update are the Model Viewer and the Catch Calendar. The Model Viewer will allow users to take a look at their Pokémon from many angles, instead of the single angle the game was restricted to before.

With the Catch Calendar, players can keep a log of the exact day they caught their favorite Pokémon, the app will even note down special occasions so you may relive memories with your Pokémon. Another handy new feature alongside the Catch Calendar is the new option to view your Pokémon arranged by the date in which they were caught.

Alongside this update, players can score themselves Gigantamax factor Bulbasaur and Squirtle through mystery gift both in the Pokémon Home mobile app or in Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch.

For those strictly using Pokémon Home, this may be your only opportunity to score these rare Pokémon. For Sword and Shield players it is the only chance they’ve had so far to complete the set of original starters, all with Gigantamax forms.

The update is currently live for mobile users and will be rolled out to Pokémon Home Switch users shortly.