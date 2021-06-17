Gigantamax Bulbasaur and Squirtle available in Sword and Shield to celebrate new Pokémon Home update

In celebration of Pokémon Home’s latest update, players in Sword and Shield can score themselves both Gigantamax Bulbasaur and Squirtle starting today.

The two Pokémon are available via Mystery Gift from today until June 30. If you want to add them to your collection, simply go to the Mystery Gift option in your Sword or Shield game and select get via the internet.

✅ New Catch Calendar feature



✅ Additional Pokédex features



✅ Mystery Gifts featuring Bulbasaur and Squirtle



Check out all the updates coming to #PokemonHOME! 🏠 https://t.co/LSKxvzdsC1 pic.twitter.com/EXnGS7yLQY — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) May 26, 2021

These two Pokémons’ Gigantamax forms were introduced during the Isle of Armor DLC after players completed the first trail at the Master Dojo. But now players who don’t own the expansion can score it for themselves.

Players who scored one of these starters using the DLC can take advantage of this Mystery Gift, alongside the Charmander gifted to players once they complete the story, in order to collect all three starter Pokémon with a Gigantamax factor.

Today’s update to Pokémon Home, version 1.4, boasts the addition of a model viewer as well as a catch calendar for players to track when they first added Pokémon to their collection.

Pokémon Home is available both on mobile and on the Switch and allows players to curate all their Pokémon into one hub where they can keep a track of their collection as they endeavor to catch em’ all.

If you plan on scoring yourself one of these Gigantamax starter Pokémon, we suggest you take advantage of the Mystery Gift rewards now, as it isn’t clear when they’ll be made available again outside the DLC.