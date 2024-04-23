Pokémon Go’s Wiglett has been spotted in River Biomes, despite being Ocean exclusive

Wiglett was suddenly dropped into Pokémon Go on April 22 to coincide with the new Biome update, which updates the backdrops when catching Pokémon to make things feel more colorful and alive.

Wiglett was meant to be an exclusive spawn to the Ocean Biome. It could only be found by going to beaches or areas with water and sand, making a holiday getaway alluring for Pokémon Go players looking to catch ’em all. That was, until some eagle-eyed trainers found Wiglett in places where it shouldn’t have been appearing.

Some trainers on Reddit have encountered Wiglett in River Biomes when traveling. These include lakes, canals, and large bodies of water that aren’t near the ocean, though some players have also found Wiglett in River Biomes when one spawns in a river connected to an ocean. This should not technically be possible, as Wiglett is meant to only spawn in Ocean Biomes as part of the Rediscover Kanto event. That doesn’t mean Wiglett won’t spawn elsewhere in the future, but at least until the first week of May, it shouldn’t happen.

At the same time, some trainers are finding Ocean Biomes nowhere near a beach or ocean. Some have seen them when playing a game of golf and going near a sandy patch near water on the golf course. That is one way to cheat the system and stop yourself from traveling.

With Biomes being so new, these spawns are likely from a bug or the game mistaking a river as an ocean and forcing a Wiglett to spawn nearby now and again. Niantic will likely patch this eventually, so make the most of it and find one yourself quickly!

