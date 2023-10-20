Pokémon Go’s new Phantump Halloween costume is cursed for all the wrong reasons

Halloween has arrived in the world of Pokémon Go, bringing scary species and cosmetics on Oct. 19. Unfortunately, one of them is seemingly scary for all the wrong reasons.

With the Halloween event, you can now buy new cosmetics in the Featured tab of the Shop. Among them, you’ll see a Phantump Hat that can be bought for 250 Pokécoins.

But when trying it on, you can see your own face behind it, and your eyes are not really lined up with the mask’s holes. It makes the cosmetic item scary, but not really the way the developer intended to.

In a Reddit thread, a player shared the hat’s screenshot and wrote that “the face underneath just ruined that dope mask” in the title.

Many users upvoted the thread and generally agreed with the title in the comments. They are begging the developer to remove the character’s head behind the mask to improve its visual design.

Except for this cursed hat, the content of Pokémon Go‘s Halloween event is being praised by players. There’s a lot to discover, either as premium or free content.

The first part runs until Oct. 26 and introduces Ghost-type Pokémon Greavard into the game, from the ninth generation. The second part will take place until Oct. 31, bringing Shadow Lugia raids and other elements.

