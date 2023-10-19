All Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Timed Research tasks, rewards, and more

After weeks of build up it is finally time to celebrate Halloween with the return of Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2023 event. This year the event is split up into two parts, each focusing on slightly different Pokémon and content, though both feature plenty of Timed Research to complete and bonuses ot enjoy.

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part One runs from Oct. 19 at 10am to Oct. 26 at 10am from while Part Two will close out the month from Oct. 26 at 10am to Oct. 31 at 8pm—with all times here being applied to your region’s local time.

Whether you are looking to catch the Ghost Dog Pokémon, Greavard as it makes its Pokémon Go debut or are more focused on hunting for one of the new Shiny Pokémon, there is something for everyone to look forward to.

Just be aware you only have a limited window to complete the Pokémon Go Halloween Timed Research and other pieces of content, such as the Spiritomb Limited Research or Ticket of Treats Special Research. To help, we have put together a full guide on everything you need to know about both events.

Don’t forget to check the in-game shop. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 event guide: All encounters, Timed Research tasks, rewards, and more

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 page one

Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon 1,000 Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon 1,500 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Greavard encounter, 25 Poké Balls, and 1,000 Stardust

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 page two

Take one Snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon 1,500 Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon 2,000 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon 1,500 Stardust

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon Three Pinap Berries



Total Reward: Greavard encounter, 20 Great Balls, and 1,000 Stardust

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 page three

Take one Snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon 2,000 Stardust

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon 2,000 XP

Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon (still confirming) 2,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Greavard encounter, five Ultra Balls, and three Pinap Berries

AllPokémon Go Halloween 2023 Ticket of Treats Timed Research tasks, rewards, and details

As part of the October Pokémon Go event schedule, Niantic put out a $5 set of Timed Research called Ticket of Treats that has tied into every big event this month.

Up through Oct. 31 at 8pm local time, when the Halloween 2023 Part Two event ends, you can complete every page of this TImed Research even if the event it represents is already over. Each page will net you plenty of extra goodies like Rare Candies, Incubators, and encounters with rare Pokémon like Phantump.

With Part One of the Halloween event, page three of the Ticket of Treats research is now live—with page four set to drop on Oct. 26 alongside Part Two.

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Limited Research tasks and rewards

In order to encounter Spiritomb, you need to finish all of the Spiritomb Limited Research tasks by Oct. 31 at 8pm local time.

Earn 1,080 Stardust Misdreavus encounter

Earn 1,080 XP Yamask encounter

Make 108 Nice Throws Pumpkaboo (Average) encounter

Make 108 Curveball Throws Phantump encounter

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon Shuppet encounter

Earn 10,800 XP Litwick encounter

Spin eight PokéStops or Gyms Ghastly encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Drifloon encounter



Total Reward: Spiritomb encounter, 108 XP, and 108 Stardust

If you are wondering why all the research tasks are themed around the number 108, that is because Spiritomb is said to be made up of 108 different spirits that reside within the Odd Keystone.

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Make five Great Throws Misdreavus encounter

Evolve a Ghost-type Pokémon Phantump encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Phantump encounter

Transfer five Ghost-type Pokémon 10 Misdreavus Candy

Take three Snapshots of Ghost-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls



These Field Research tasks will be updated as the Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 event continues to run and eventually swaps from Part One to Part Two.

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 event bonuses, boosted encounters, and featured raids

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 event bonuses

This is the list of event bonuses for Halloween 2023 Part One. It will be updated to reflect Part Two once that event goes live.

Boosted Candy and Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws

Double Candy for hatching Pokémon from any Eggs

Trainers level 31 and above will receive boosted Candy XL from hatching Eggs too

PokéStop Showcases featuring Shuppet, Banette, and Greavard

A remix of the iconic Lavender Town music will play during the event

Gyms will be decorated to match the Halloween spirit

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 boosted encounters and Eggs

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in the wild, Eggs, or raids during this event. These encounters will be updated for Halloween 2023 Part Two once that event goes live.

Wild encounters Ekans* Zubat* Alolan Meowth* Gastly* Haunter Spinarak* Misdreavus* Poochyena* Shuppet* Drifloon* Litwick* Phantump* Sandygast

Eggs (7km) Munchlax* Riolu* Galarian Yamask*

One-star raids Misdreavus* Shuppet* Drifloon*

Three-star raids Gengar* Sandygast* Greavard

Five-star raids Guzzlord* Darkrai* (starting Oct. 20)

Mega Raids Mega Gengar* Mega Banette* (starting Oct. 20)



Don’t forget all of this content is still part of the Adventures Abound season, which means there are other rewards to grab in the Go Battle League and other research that features Paldean Pokémon appearing for the first time.

