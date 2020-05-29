Pokémon Go’s June Spotlight Hours are keeping the Mystery Bonus

It’s going to be mostly business as usual for the Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours in June, with the only major change being the lack of an event in the first week of the month.

Just like every month, the Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday at 6pm in your local time throughout June, with the exception of June 2.

There was no reason given for removing the first event of the month, but it could be due to the other events being run around the same time, as the Throwback Challenge 2020 Special Research will begin on June 3. That means Niantic will be focusing all of its attention on making sure the ticketed and free versions of that event will be ready to go on opening day.

The reasoning could also be that Niantic will continue doing a maximum of four Spotlight Hours per month, just to keep things even throughout the year even when a month has more Tuesdays on its calendar.

It is also unknown if the Spotlight Hours are still being combined with the Mystery Bonus Hour again like it was throughout May. There was no mention of the Mystery Bonus Hour in Niantic’s blog post, but the extra bonuses are still listed alongside the Spotlight Hour Pokémon.

Regardless of if the Mystery Hour has been phased out completely or just hasn’t been mentioned yet, here are all of the Spotlight Hour times and bonuses for June.

June 2: No Spotlight Hour

June 9: Patrat and double EXP for evolving Pokémon

June 12: Numel and double capture Stardust

June 19:Clefairy and double capture EXP Shiny Clefairy will also be catchable

June 26: Kricketot and double capture Candy

More details about June’s Pokémon Go lineup, including the two new themed events being held at the end of the month, will be released as we get closer to the actual dates.