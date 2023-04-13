Pokémon Go’s already lackluster new event spoiled by huge glitch

Pokémon GO players were met with a unpleasant surprise when discovering the game’s newest event, A Mystic Hero, earlier today.

Planned for April 13, the event’s main highlight is the introduction of a special version of Lapras wearing an accessory referring to Blanche. Unfortunately, players are unable to catch it because of a bug, according to PokéMiners.

“Niantic has not pushed the assets for Blanche Lapras causing the encounter to error when loading that encounter, making it uncatchable,” the listing indicates.

So it seems Niantic forgot to put the asset in for the new Lapras outfit into the game, so when you get to the part of the Special Research, it errors and doesn't display anything, so you need to reboot the game



Get it together Niantic, the event is live. You knew it was coming — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 12, 2023

Other players confirmed they encountered the same issue, making it impossible for them to fully enjoy an event that was already considered lackluster in terms of content. Players are expressing disappointment over this event on social media: “The past few months have felt like the game is just tearing at the seams,” wrote a user. “This is unacceptable.”

Niantic has been in troubled waters over the last few months after several changes to Remote Raid Passes were announced. Many fans begged the developer to backtrack changes, some threatening to boycott the game if they didn’t comply.

The company also received backlash after revealing the next Community Day on April 12, which will be locked behind a $0.99 price tag and won’t include a Remote Raid Pass.

The A Mystic Hero event will last until April 17, including a Special Research and a Field Research players can complete for rewards. The bug is still listed as not acknowledged by Niantic, which has yet to release a statement on the matter.