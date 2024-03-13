Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 Collection Challenge and Research: All tasks and rewards

Weather Week is back in Pokémon Go, which means you have a chance to catch plenty of Pokémon depending on the weather conditions. This weather focus also reflects on new Field Research and a set of Collection Challenges you can complete.

Weather Week 2024 is a four-day event that runs from March 14 to 18 at 8pm local time. This is a smaller event that focuses on Pokémon Go’s weather mechanic by having Pokémon like Cacnea, Lotad, Snover, and more spawning more frequently in relevant weather conditions. Some rare Castform will be appearing more frequently in every weather condition and other rare species like Amaura and Drampa will be popping up too, with the latter only available in three-star raids.

If you want to get the most out of Weather Week, the Collection Challenges will net you some nice rewards and Field Research is available to help you get guaranteed encounters with Pokémon featured in those challenges. Here is a guide to both pieces of content, along with the rewards they offer.

Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Castform gets to shine, even in the rain. Image via The Pokémon Company

Research Task Rewards Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost Paras encounter

Drifloon encounter

Helioptile encounter

Amaura encounter Catch seven Pokémon with Weather Boost 750 Stardust Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost Castform (Regular) encounter

Castform (Sunny) encounter

Castform (Rainy) encounter

Castform (Snowy) encounter

How to complete the Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 Collection Challenges: Tasks and rewards

How to complete Weather Week Collection Challenge

Catch a Helioptile

Catch an Amaura

Catch a Paras

Catch a Drifloon

Catch a Castform

Total rewards: 7,500 Stardust

How to complete Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform

Catch a Castform (Regular)

Catch a Castform (Sunny)

Catch a Castform (Rainy)

Catch a Castform (Snowy)

Total rewards: 5,000 Stardust and one Incense

This smaller event is leading into one of March’s larger Pokémon Go offerings, though not every player is thrilled about the upcoming Verdant Wonders event.