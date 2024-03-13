Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 Collection Challenge and Research: All tasks and rewards

Everything is guaranteed, despite the weather.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 04:59 pm
Weather Week 2024 banner in Pokémon Go
Castform has a higher chance to appear throughout Weather Week 2024. Image via Niantic

Weather Week is back in Pokémon Go, which means you have a chance to catch plenty of Pokémon depending on the weather conditions. This weather focus also reflects on new Field Research and a set of Collection Challenges you can complete. 



Weather Week 2024 is a four-day event that runs from March 14 to 18 at 8pm local time. This is a smaller event that focuses on Pokémon Go’s weather mechanic by having Pokémon like Cacnea, Lotad, Snover, and more spawning more frequently in relevant weather conditions. Some rare Castform will be appearing more frequently in every weather condition and other rare species like Amaura and Drampa will be popping up too, with the latter only available in three-star raids. 

If you want to get the most out of Weather Week, the Collection Challenges will net you some nice rewards and Field Research is available to help you get guaranteed encounters with Pokémon featured in those challenges. Here is a guide to both pieces of content, along with the rewards they offer. 

Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Castform in Pokémon Go
Castform gets to shine, even in the rain. Image via The Pokémon Company
Research TaskRewards
Catch five Pokémon with Weather BoostParas encounter
Drifloon encounter
Helioptile encounter
Amaura encounter
Catch seven Pokémon with Weather Boost750 Stardust
Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather BoostCastform (Regular) encounter
Castform (Sunny) encounter
Castform (Rainy) encounter
Castform (Snowy) encounter

How to complete the Pokémon Go Weather Week 2024 Collection Challenges: Tasks and rewards

How to complete Weather Week Collection Challenge

  • Catch a Helioptile
  • Catch an Amaura
  • Catch a Paras
  • Catch a Drifloon
  • Catch a Castform

Total rewards: 7,500 Stardust

How to complete Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform

  • Catch a Castform (Regular)
  • Catch a Castform (Sunny)
  • Catch a Castform (Rainy)
  • Catch a Castform (Snowy)

Total rewards: 5,000 Stardust and one Incense

This smaller event is leading into one of March’s larger Pokémon Go offerings, though not every player is thrilled about the upcoming Verdant Wonders event

