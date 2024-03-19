Pokémon Go Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained

Spotlight Hours are a constant in Pokémon Go, giving players increased access to specific species of Pokémon and gameplay bonuses every Tuesday. Every few months Niantic will throw a curveball, however, like splitting a Spotlight Hour event across Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas.

On March 19, from 6pm to 7pm in your timezone, a Spotlight Hour event featuring four species will be running. Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas will all appear during this event period—unlike the usual one-Pokémon focus. Unfortunately, that does not mean you will be getting multiple gameplay bonuses to go along with the split focus.

Pokémon Go Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas Spotlight Hour event guide and bonuses

Not quite a Community Day but there are multiple spotlights. Image via Niantic

For this multi-Pokémon Spotlight Hour on March 19, you will receive double Pokémon Go XP for every Pokémon you catch during the event period. Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas are all featured encounters during this Spotlight Hour, which means they will spawn in the wild more frequently.

With doubled Catch XP active for the event and four different Pokémon available to encounter, this is a great chance to pop a Lucky Egg to get even more XP while catching plenty of Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, and Hippopotas. You can grind Candy for each Pokémon to evolve them, and get even more XP, or Shiny hunt for the species you like the best as you play since they all have Shinies available.

This is going to be the final mini-event leading into Verdant Wonders, which features a controversial paid ticket required to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Zarude.

