Pokémon Go Routes are still very broken and players just want a fix

Pokémon Go Routes were introduced in July, and players are getting impatient as some basic fixes and improvements have yet to be implemented.

On Sept. 6, two Reddit threads from the SilphRoad’s Pokémon community were full of complaints about one Routes feature in particular.

“I’m sick of routes ending as soon as the Zygarde cell spawns, making it disappear,” one player complained. Those are the highlight of completing Routes, and yet, players can’t enjoy them as they want to.

Most of the player’s complaints on Routes revolve around that confusing mechanic. Those are supposed to randomly appear at the end of a Route’s completion, but oftentimes, players won’t be able to tap on the item to pick it up before it disappears and the Route is considered as completed. Since Zygarde Cell appearances are capped, it makes players lose important opportunities to get those precious items.

Another player shared tips on how to get more Zygarde cells, but other players came to the conclusion that these tips wouldn’t work for everyone due to high inconsistency on how and when the Cells appear when completing Routes. Players argued on which ways were supposed to give them more Cells.

At this point, they’ve gathered all kinds of stats based on their own experience, but there’s no definitive answers on how to trigger the appearance of more Zygarde Cells, which makes the whole process more confusing.

Related Pokémon Go players praise Niantic for one key change to Go Fest 2023

Meanwhile, there are still glitches that will prevent players from picking up the Cells and making them miss opportunities. “Waiting for the cell to appear and then the route feature updates at the same time, causing the route finish screen and the cell disappears,” shared the other thread.

Players shared many complaints about the Routes feature. The first batches took some time to be approved by the developer, and some had some questionable designs, such as paths on highways or that led nowhere. It adds up to various bugs and glitches that hinder player experience.

“It’s insane to me that they’ve been 100% silent on the issue and offered no fix or even acknowledged that they’re working on one,” complained another user. Now, they’re begging the developer to change the way Zygarde Cells appear to make them automatic loot. The developer has yet to reveal any change on Routes in the near future, though.

About the author