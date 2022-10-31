Fight Guzzlord ahead of an eclipse as Pokémon Go prepares to end the Season of Light

It’s time for the Season of Light to conclude, with Pokémon Go’s November lineup of content set to close things down and introduce a number of new Pokémon to the game.
Guzzlord is among the newest Pokémon appearing, with a debut coming on Nov. 9 as the new Greedy Gluttons event begins. This will be followed by another Team Go Rocket Takeover and an Elite Raids event before the season reaches its climax.
The Astral Eclipse event will run from Nov. 23 to 28 as the final piece of content for the Season of Light, which technically ends on Dec. 1. This will likely be where players can finish the season’s ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research and finally evolve Cosmog fully into one of Solgaleo or Lunala.
There is one special, unrevealed event that will take place during that same period, though we will have to wait for more details on that. But for now, here is what we know about the closing month for the Season of Light.
Pokémon Go Season of Light Seasonal Bonuses
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins
- Increased Incense effectiveness while moving
- Up to two free Raid Passes per day
- Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs
- Extra Stardust from Gifts
- Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season
- Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season
Pokémon Go November five-star and Mega Raid list
- Five-star raids
- Oct. 27 to Nov. 8: Giratina (Origin Forme)
- Nov. 8 to 23: Guzzlord
- Nov. 23 to Dec. 1: Nihilego
- Mega Raids
- Oct. 20 to Nov. 8: Mega Banette
- Nov. 8 to 23: Mega Gyarados
- Nov. 23 to Dec. 1: Mega Houndoom
Pokémon Go November event schedule
- Nov. 1 to 2: Dia de Muertos
- Nov. 5: November Community Day Classic
- Nov. 9 to 17: Greedy Gluttons Event
- Nov. 14 to 17: Team Go Rocket Takeover
- Nov. 12: November Community Day
- Nov. 13: Elite Raids
- Nov. 18 to 20: Safari Zone: Singapore
- Nov. 23 to 28: Astral Eclipse Event
- Nov. 27: TBA
Pokémon Go November Raid Day hours
Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:
- Nov. 2: Giratina (Origin Forme)
- Nov. 9: Guzzlord
- Nov. 16: Guzzlord
- Nov. 23: Nihilego
- Nov. 30: Nihilego
Pokémon Go September Spotlight Hours
Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Tuesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:
- Nov. 1 Duskull (wearing a cempasúchill crown) | 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Nov. 8: Croagunk | 2× XP for catching Pokémon
- Nov. 15: Porygon | 2× Candy for catching Pokémon
- Nov. 22: Petilil | 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon
- Nov. 29: Hoothoot | 2× XP for evolving Pokémon