Fight Guzzlord ahead of an eclipse as Pokémon Go prepares to end the Season of Light

It’s time for the Season of Light to conclude, with Pokémon Go’s November lineup of content set to close things down and introduce a number of new Pokémon to the game.

Guzzlord is among the newest Pokémon appearing, with a debut coming on Nov. 9 as the new Greedy Gluttons event begins. This will be followed by another Team Go Rocket Takeover and an Elite Raids event before the season reaches its climax.

The Astral Eclipse event will run from Nov. 23 to 28 as the final piece of content for the Season of Light, which technically ends on Dec. 1. This will likely be where players can finish the season’s ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research and finally evolve Cosmog fully into one of Solgaleo or Lunala.

There is one special, unrevealed event that will take place during that same period, though we will have to wait for more details on that. But for now, here is what we know about the closing month for the Season of Light.

Pokémon Go Season of Light Seasonal Bonuses

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Up to two free Raid Passes per day

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust from Gifts

Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season

Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season

Pokémon Go November five-star and Mega Raid list

Five-star raids Oct. 27 to Nov. 8: Giratina (Origin Forme) Nov. 8 to 23: Guzzlord Nov. 23 to Dec. 1: Nihilego

Mega Raids Oct. 20 to Nov. 8: Mega Banette Nov. 8 to 23: Mega Gyarados Nov. 23 to Dec. 1: Mega Houndoom



Pokémon Go November event schedule

Nov. 1 to 2: Dia de Muertos

Nov. 5: November Community Day Classic

Nov. 9 to 17: Greedy Gluttons Event

Nov. 14 to 17: Team Go Rocket Takeover

Nov. 12: November Community Day

Nov. 13: Elite Raids

Nov. 18 to 20: Safari Zone: Singapore

Nov. 23 to 28: Astral Eclipse Event

Nov. 27: TBA

Pokémon Go November Raid Day hours

Runs from 6pm to 7pm local time every Wednesday, with the following Pokémon featured on the following dates:

Nov. 2: Giratina (Origin Forme)

Nov. 9: Guzzlord

Nov. 16: Guzzlord

Nov. 23: Nihilego

Nov. 30: Nihilego

