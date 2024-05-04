pokemon sleep entei promoimage
Can Entei be shiny in Pokémon Sleep?

Published: May 4, 2024 07:24 am

Pokémon Sleep’s Entei event is fast approaching, giving sleepers an increased chance of finding the Johto Legendary Pokémon Entri for the first time from May 20 to June 3, and the thought on everyone’s mind is: is it shiny?

Nothing has been announced about its shiny form, similar to the Raikou event in March and April, but there is a clear-cut answer.

How to find shiny Entei in Pokémon Sleep

Shiny Entei should be available in Pokémon Sleep from day one, and there is no indication it won’t be available.

Pokémon Sleep does not lock shinies behind events like other mobile games like Pokémon Go, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy to find one. Even during the event when Entei has slightly increased spawns on Greengrass Isles, you must be incredibly lucky to come across one.

The estimated shiny odds in Pokémon Sleep is around one in 450, so for every 450 encounters of a single Pokémon you come across, there is the likelihood that one of them could be shiny. Those aren’t guaranteed odds, and there is no chance you’ll find 450 Enteis during two weeks, so don’t get your hopes up.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t come across a shiny Entei; there are other bonuses you can sink your teeth into over the two-week event, even if you don’t come across one.

