Can Raikou be Shiny in Pokémon Sleep?

Shiny cat time?
Adam Newell
Published: Mar 25, 2024 04:35 am
From March 25 until April 8, Pokémon Sleep players can get Raikou through a special event. This increases the chances of finding Raikou when you wake up in the morning and, hopefully, its shiny form.

While little has been said about shiny Raikou or whether it even exists, files within the game found by data miners reveal the model is in-game. So does it mean you have a chance of finding a shiny one in the future?

How to find Shiny Raikou in Pokémon Sleep

shiny raikou pokemon sleep
Shiny Raikou. Image via Pokémon

There is no indication shiny Raikou is locked in Pokémon Sleep and unavailable. Unlike other mobile games like Pokémon Go, Pokémon Sleep does not lock back its shiny Pokémon and usually allows them to be caught as soon as a new Pokémon is added to the game.

Coupled, though, with the fact Raikou is extremely rare to find in the Greengrass Isles even during the event, and then trying to find it shiny, you need to be incredibly lucky to come across it.

The estimated shiny odds in Pokémon Sleep are around 1/450, meaning for every 450 encounters, you should encounter one shiny Pokémon. Add to the rarity of Raikou, and you have a near-impossible Shiny to obtain.

If you do find it, though, know your luck was more than anyone else at that time, and we, as a collective group of Pokémon Sleep players, are very envious.

