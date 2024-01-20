Pokémon Go Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards

Stock up on Upgrades and Sinnoh Stones while you can.

Niantic is running its eighth iteration of the Community Day Classic event, bringing Porygon back into the spotlight for another round. This means you can get a Porygon-Z with an exclusive move and complete Special Research to get tons of bonus rewards.

Recommended Videos

Porygon Community Day Classic is set to run from 2pm to 5pm local time on Jan. 20. Along with the usual event bonuses, you get access to Porygon-Z that can learn the Charged Attack, Tri Attack and boosted odds of encountering a Shiny Porygon. Special PokéStop Showcases for Porygon and Porygon-Z will also be active.

Free Porygon Limited Research will be available to help you get some Upgrades and a Sinnoh Stone, which are needed to evolve Porygon and Porygon2. And, if you want some additional content, you can purchase the $1 Community Day Special Research story.

Pokémon Go Porygon Community Day Classic: All paid Special Research tasks and rewards

It is time to unleash a chaoticly powerful Porygon-Z into Pokémon Go. Image via Nintendo

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Porygon Porygon encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Porygon Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Porygon encounter, and one Incense.

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon Porygon2 encounter

Catch 15 Porygon One Upgrade

Evolve three Porygon 20 Porygon Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, one Poffin, and one Incense.

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 20 Porygon Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon One Sinnoh Stone

Evolve a Porygon2 Five Golden Razz Berries



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, one Incense, and one Rocket Radar.

Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 5,000 Stardust

Claim Reward! 4,000 XP

Claim Reward! Five Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Porygon-Z encounter, and three Rare Candies.

Pokémon Go Porygon Community Day Classic: All Limited Research tasks and rewards

This Limited Research is meant to help you evolve Porygon and Porygon2 by giving you access to Upgrades and Sinnoh Stones. It can be completed from 2 to 7pm local time on Jan. 20.

Porygon Limited Research page one

Power up Pokémon five times One Upgrade

Catch five Porygon Two Upgrades

Make five Nice Throws Two Sinnoh Stones



Total Rewards: One Sinnoh Stone and 1,000 XP.

Pokémon Go Porygon Community Day Classic: All Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Porygon Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go Porygon Community Day Classic: All event bonuses

Increased Porygon spawns and boosted Shiny odds.

Triple Catch XP.

Three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules.

Evolve a Porygon2 into Porygon-Z between 2pm and 7pm local time on Jan. 20 to have it learn Tri Attack.

While Porygon’s Community Day is running, you can also partake in Go Battle Week: Raging Battles, which has its own Timed Research to complete and lets you evolve Primeape into Annihilape for the first time.