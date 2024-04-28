Cleffa Hatch Day Pokemon Go promo image.
Pokémon Go players want drastic Egg changes, and we couldn’t agree more

Never going to happen, though.
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 28, 2024 11:29 am

Pokémon Go players always seem to have issues with some parts of the game, but when it comes to the current situation around Eggs and Egg Incubators, we couldn’t agree more about various concerns.

Today is Cleffa Hatch Day, ane vent centered around specific Eggs being available from 2pm until 5pm local time with increased shiny odds for that highlighted Pokémon. Already, the idea of an event being tied to Eggs means you have to pay to buy Egg Incubators if you want the best chance of finding a Cleff, but when you add onto that the backlog of Eggs you need to unlock first, that causes an additional problem.

“Block receival of eggs” feature
byu/08-Jacob inTheSilphRoad

This has been a long-time issue, and trainers on Reddit are at least proposing a workaround: You should be able to turn off receiving Eggs for a period of time. This isn’t the first time the Pokémon Go community has endorsed this and many other reforms of the Egg system, and at this point, we doubt Niantic is listening.

After all, as one trainer put it, “Niantic will never let us delete eggs,” as it forces us to either walk or pay to get rid of those Eggs quicker than we would play for free, which gives Niantic more revenue and income.

It’s just a sad part of the free-to-play model that Pokémon Go falls into. Everything is monetized to speed up annoying processes or take as much money out of your wallet as possible, so as much as we agree with the idea of changing the way certain parts of the game work to make the game better to use, it’s likely never going to happen.

And that sucks.

Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.