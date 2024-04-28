Pokémon Go players want drastic Egg changes, and we couldn’t agree more

Pokémon Go players always seem to have issues with some parts of the game, but when it comes to the current situation around Eggs and Egg Incubators, we couldn’t agree more about various concerns.

Recommended Videos

Today is Cleffa Hatch Day, ane vent centered around specific Eggs being available from 2pm until 5pm local time with increased shiny odds for that highlighted Pokémon. Already, the idea of an event being tied to Eggs means you have to pay to buy Egg Incubators if you want the best chance of finding a Cleff, but when you add onto that the backlog of Eggs you need to unlock first, that causes an additional problem.

This has been a long-time issue, and trainers on Reddit are at least proposing a workaround: You should be able to turn off receiving Eggs for a period of time. This isn’t the first time the Pokémon Go community has endorsed this and many other reforms of the Egg system, and at this point, we doubt Niantic is listening.

After all, as one trainer put it, “Niantic will never let us delete eggs,” as it forces us to either walk or pay to get rid of those Eggs quicker than we would play for free, which gives Niantic more revenue and income.

It’s just a sad part of the free-to-play model that Pokémon Go falls into. Everything is monetized to speed up annoying processes or take as much money out of your wallet as possible, so as much as we agree with the idea of changing the way certain parts of the game work to make the game better to use, it’s likely never going to happen.

And that sucks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more