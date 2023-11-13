Pokemon Go players from Tokyo are getting an incredible event, and we’re jealous

Pokémon Go players in Tokyo, Japan will have many reasons to descend upon the district of Asakusa on Nov. 25 for a special event with rare spawns and decorations that’ll adorn Tokyo’s famous Shinto Shrine area.

The event will be focusing on the Route feature, with eight in-person routes planned to run between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 spanning most of the Asakusa district, from the area’s world-famous shrine all the way to Skytree Tower. Various Pokémon themed artwork in the Ukiyo-e-inspired format will also appear around Asakusa to help guide players.

There will also be in-person rewards for players who complete any of the eight official routes to take home a little souvenir for their troubles while stocks last. It’s a good thing it isn’t a Pokémon card, however, otherwise, we might have seen some of the issues at the Van Gogh Museum throughout the month of September return to haunt us.

Tokyo Treasures | Image via The Pokémon Company, Niantic

During the event, Pokémon Go players will be given a host of rare spawns including the legendary Pokémon Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, Tornadus, and Thundurus which will appear in the Asakusa area as extra spawns on top of November’s scheduled spawns.

Honestly, even some of the normal Pokémon spawns like Hisuian Growlithe, Darumaka, and Dragonite really stand out to me as ones I would love to casually see in the wild, especially if there is a chance of finding them as Shiny Pokémon. However, it looks like there is no shiny boost this time around like what we see in the popular Pokémon Go Fests every Summer.

Let’s hope these kinds of events spread to other cities in the future, even though it appears like these special events seem to be limited to a Japan-only audience so far. Lucky buggers.