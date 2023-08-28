Pokémon Go players completed every Go Fest 2023 challenge to unlock tons of special bonuses

Pokémon Go players have unlocked bonus rewards and events after completing all 20 global challenges during the Go Fest event on Aug. 26 and 27.

In a tweet, developer Niantic said Ultra Unlock bonuses would be given to players in the near future, although it’s still unclear what they are and which bonus event will be held in the game.

Great work, Trainers! Together, you’ve completed 20 Global Challenges and earned Ultra Unlock bonuses on a new adventure.



Keep your eyes peeled for the details! 👀#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/aBSKhZXqIs — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2023

The developer also published a teaser that might be linked to the bonus rewards unlocked, or in the upcoming content for the game. Pokémon Go players speculate it will be the Paldea Pokémon Quaquaval, which might be introduced in the next season.

The developer had already revealed Paldea starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly) would come to Pokémon Go in September, but it didn’t specify anything about their evolutions. It looks like their whole Evolution line will be in the game, too.

Meanwhile, players still have four days to enjoy the bonuses of the Hidden Gems season. It will end on Sept. 1 and will let way to the next season, whose name has yet to be revealed. With the current season’s bonuses, players can enjoy an increase in XP points when spinning PokéStops for seven days straight, and Stardust for catching Pokémon for the same duration.

Niantic will reveal the bonus rewards for the completion of Pokémon Go Fest’s Global Challenges in the coming days.

