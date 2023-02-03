Pokémon GO players find crafty way to easily stack Rocket Radars

Over the years, countless features and special Pokémon to collect have been added to Pokémon GO. Now, the game features almost every generation of Pokémon, as well as different forms for many of them.

Some of the game’s rarest Pokémon are Legendary, and their special forms are even more valuable. This is the case for Rayquaza and Mewtwo in their Shadow forms, which are highly sought-after by Pokémon GO collectors.

On Feb. 2, a fan on Reddit shared a way to ease the task of farming Super Rocket Radars in the game. These precious items allow players to locate Giovanni—the Team Rocket’s boss—and defeat him to reap rewards.

Normally, obtaining a Rocket Radar is a lengthy process. It requires completing Team GO Rocket Special Research tasks, and players can only get one of them at a time.

They’ll complete all tasks, get a Super Radar, and then use it to end the Special Research, earning a Legendary Shadow Pokémon.

The developers intend to begin one new Special Research each time a Legendary Shadow Pokémon rotates so players can always get one of each.

Using the method demonstrated by the fan, however, players can wait for the Shadow Pokémon they want to come back into the rotation and get all Radars they stacked through previous Team GO Rocket Special Researches, getting multiple versions of the one they want.

Here are the steps required to stack Radars:

Let all Team GO Rocket Special Researches complete on the first page without claiming the rewards

Begin another Team GO Rocket Special Research and do the same thing, letting the first page of rewards partially unclaimed

Do this until you want to use the Super Radar for the Pokémon currently in rotation.

Screengrab via u/adle1984

Letting all Team GO Rocket Special Researches unclaimed on the first page will remove them from “in progress” quests, creating a loophole where players will get the new ones without having to complete the previous one.