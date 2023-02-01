It’s time to reset the scales again, add some spice, and re-engage the enemy as the Team Go Rocket Takeover begins in Pokémon Go with plenty of new content tied to the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research, which players can complete to earn Rocket-themed rewards.

Just like with other important Special Research tied to the villainous Pokémon group, the central theme is beating Go Rocket Grunts, challenging the Go Rocket Leaders, and then taking the fight to Rocket Boss Giovanni—all while players are tasked with saving new Shadow Pokémon along the way.

For this specific reset of sorts, Giovanni will have Shadow Registeel on his team for the first time. In order to reach him, you will need to obtain a Super Rocket Radar by defeating each of the Go Rocket Leaders. So if you plan to challenge Go Rocket in any capacity, here are all of the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards.

All Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go‘s Team Go Rocket Takeover

Shadowy Skirmishes page one

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Helioptile encounter

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row Helioptile encounter

Earn two Candies exploring with your Buddy Helioptile encounter



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 10 Revives.

Shadowy Skirmishes page two

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Two Hyper Potions

Catch four Shadow Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Purify two Shadow Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar.

Shadowy Skirmishes page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar.

Shadowy Skirmishes page four

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss Five Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Five Revives



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries.

Shadowy Skirmishes page five

Claim Reward 1,500 XP

Claim Reward 1,500 XP

Claim Reward 1,500 XP



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries.