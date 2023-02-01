It’s time to reset the scales again, add some spice, and re-engage the enemy as the Team Go Rocket Takeover begins in Pokémon Go with plenty of new content tied to the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research, which players can complete to earn Rocket-themed rewards.
Just like with other important Special Research tied to the villainous Pokémon group, the central theme is beating Go Rocket Grunts, challenging the Go Rocket Leaders, and then taking the fight to Rocket Boss Giovanni—all while players are tasked with saving new Shadow Pokémon along the way.
For this specific reset of sorts, Giovanni will have Shadow Registeel on his team for the first time. In order to reach him, you will need to obtain a Super Rocket Radar by defeating each of the Go Rocket Leaders. So if you plan to challenge Go Rocket in any capacity, here are all of the Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards.
All Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go‘s Team Go Rocket Takeover
Shadowy Skirmishes page one
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Helioptile encounter
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- Helioptile encounter
- Earn two Candies exploring with your Buddy
- Helioptile encounter
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 10 Revives.
Shadowy Skirmishes page two
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Two Hyper Potions
- Catch four Shadow Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Purify two Shadow Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar.
Shadowy Skirmishes page three
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
- 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar.
Shadowy Skirmishes page four
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss
- Five Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss
- Five Revives
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries.
Shadowy Skirmishes page five
- Claim Reward
- 1,500 XP
- Claim Reward
- 1,500 XP
- Claim Reward
- 1,500 XP
Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries.