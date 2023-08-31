Pokémon Go players are tired of lacking Gym rewards but can’t agree on a fix

Pokémon Go players are tired of the old Gym system and its lackluster rewards. They agree they want more Coins for defending them, but not on what needs to change to give it a breath of fresh air.

Players have been complaining about many Pokémon Go features since the developer made the unpopular decision to increase the price of Remote Raid Passes and add a daily use limit to them, but Raids and Gyms in particular weren’t spared.

In several Reddit threads on Aug. 30, players discussed the rewards for defending Gyms. When keeping a Pokémon from your roster in a Gym, you will earn Pokémon Coins over time, with a limit of 50 per day.

Now that the price of Remote Raid Passes has doubled, players argue they need more Coins than ever to complete content. “Raid passes cost 525 which means you have to play for ten days to get three. This doesn’t even consider the need to upgrade Pokémon storage,” one player said.

In addition to costly Raid Passes, players who want to complete their PokéDex and keep at least one species of each in their storage will have to buy eight Pokémon Storage upgrades.

They’ll get a free limit of 300, and each upgrade allows 50 more Pokémon into it, for the hefty price of 200 Coins. It will cost them 1,600 Coins in total to get sufficient storage.

Players suggested the daily limit could be replaced by a weekly one so they would get 350 Coins if all of their Pokémon in Gyms were to be kicked out on the same day.

They didn’t seem to agree, however, on what more they could obtain from defending Gyms to make it more worthwhile, or how the feature should be changed to renew its interest. In a separate thread, a player suggested the developer rewarded them Stardust when the limit of Coins was passed. But the community’s reactions were mixed.

“This is actually a solid idea. Doesn’t break the balance of the game and still incentives putting Pokémon in gyms,” one player responded. Some said if there were too many rewards from defending, casual players would be driven away due to high-level players maintaining a monopoly over them. Players simply can’t agree on what could be done.

But the system of Raids and Gyms hasn’t received significant changes since 2017, and many are getting tired of it. It’s still unclear whether Niantic plans to target this feature for upcoming changes.

