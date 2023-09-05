Pokémon Go players are begging Niantic to add this fan-made crafting feature

Pokémon Go players are craving some significant changes to the game, and the latest popular suggestion is a fan-made crafting feature.

This player went the extra mile by not only suggesting a useful change in the game but also designing the feature themselves.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 5, the suggestion was shared and met immediate praise in the Pokémon Go community. It showed a Berry Blender, which would allow players to spend several berries to create new ones.

Pokémon Go players would be able to get rid of any berries they didn’t have use for and trade them for ones they needed. They would also be able to enhance berries by blending three of the same kind. “This would eliminate the dumping of berries into gyms just for stardust,” the player said.

The interface shows a blender with combinations of three berries, as well as new “larger” berries that would be able to be crafted, like the Pink Blukberry. “Feed this to wild Pokémon to increase the size of the catch circle and increase your chance for great throws,” the fan-made item’s description reads.

“You had me excited at first. This edit looks so good,” one player said on Reddit.

“One of the best ideas I’ve seen,” another added. Despite the general positivity, other players didn’t have much interest in the idea because they didn’t have berries to spare.

There are a lot of ways to get these items in Pokémon Go, but they can also be spent in many different ways. Berries help players keep their Pokémon in Gym defenses, increase their friendship level with their Buddy, and can obviously be used in combat—their main purpose.

Still, storage space is a precious resource in Pokémon that many players lack, so more features to maximize the value of each item stored would always be welcomed in Pokémon Go.

Meanwhile, players might have to consider increasing their Pokémon storage soon because more species are coming to the game with September’s Paldea event.

