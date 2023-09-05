How to complete all A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Get ready for a Paldean challenge.

A group of Paldean Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Go's first Gen IX update.
Image via Niantic

It is time for A Paldean Adventure in Pokémon Go, which means you can now catch a handful of Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet in the mobile game for the first time.

The A Paldean Adventure event runs from Sept. 5 to 10 and introduces Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk to the game—with more Gen IX Pokémon on the way in future events. This also marks the first new event for the Adventures Abound season.

There is plenty to do during this event, including multiple Timed and Special Research that will see you encountering tons of Lechonk and picking your favorite starter to grind a unique path of research. All of these new Pokémon are also tied to new Collection Challenges that you can complete for some bonus encounters and Stardust. 

These A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenges are fairly straightforward, but I have compiled all of the data for the four distinct challenges so you can easily finish them.

Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure: How to complete every event-exclusive Collection Challenge

Quazkly walking through some water fountains.
Don’t walk into the water while chasing down a Quaxly. Image via Niantic

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Sprigatito Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

  • Catch a Sprigatito
  • Catch a Hoppip
  • Catch a Lechonk

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Fuecoco Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

  • Catch a Fuecoco
  • Catch a Hoppip
  • Catch a Lechonk

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Quaxly Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

  • Catch a Quaxly
  • Catch a Hoppip
  • Catch a Lechonk

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Lechonk Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

  • Catch a Lechonk
  • Catch a Fletchling

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

If you plan on taking on all of these challenges and the Special Research, make sure you are ready to choose your path and grind out all of those tasks.

About the author
Cale Michael

Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.

More Stories by Cale Michael