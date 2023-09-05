How to complete all A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

It is time for A Paldean Adventure in Pokémon Go, which means you can now catch a handful of Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet in the mobile game for the first time.

The A Paldean Adventure event runs from Sept. 5 to 10 and introduces Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk to the game—with more Gen IX Pokémon on the way in future events. This also marks the first new event for the Adventures Abound season.

There is plenty to do during this event, including multiple Timed and Special Research that will see you encountering tons of Lechonk and picking your favorite starter to grind a unique path of research. All of these new Pokémon are also tied to new Collection Challenges that you can complete for some bonus encounters and Stardust.

These A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenges are fairly straightforward, but I have compiled all of the data for the four distinct challenges so you can easily finish them.

Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure: How to complete every event-exclusive Collection Challenge

Don’t walk into the water while chasing down a Quaxly. Image via Niantic

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Sprigatito Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Sprigatito

Catch a Hoppip

Catch a Lechonk

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Fuecoco Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Fuecoco

Catch a Hoppip

Catch a Lechonk

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Quaxly Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Quaxly

Catch a Hoppip

Catch a Lechonk

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

How to complete the A Paldean Adventure: Lechonk Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Lechonk

Catch a Fletchling

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

If you plan on taking on all of these challenges and the Special Research, make sure you are ready to choose your path and grind out all of those tasks.

