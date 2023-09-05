Should you pick Adventure with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly for A Paldean Adventure Special Research in Pokémon Go?

Picking and choosing team members for your Pokémon team is one of the key factors in a normal journey but Pokémon Go doesn’t typically make you do that. The rare exception comes when you need to select a path for Special Research like in A Paldean Adventure.

As part of the A Paldean Adventure event from Sept. 5 to 10, you will encounter Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet for the first time—including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk.

All four have important roles to play in the event’s research tasks, but the Starter Pokémon require you to choose between the three of them—which, of course, means you get one—like you would at the start of your Gen IX adventure.

The A Pladean Adventure Special Research is going to be a longer set of research that will take you over a week to complete at minimum. And, depending on the choice you make when getting started, you will see different tasks and rewards popping up throughout your journey to complete it.

Sprigatito is one of your three options to bond with. Image via Niantic

Which path should you choose for Pokémon Go’s A Paldean Adventure Special Research?

No major alterations stick out between the three paths, so you should pick the Pokémon you like the best and start grinding the Special Research.

I want to make sure you are aware this research is not limited just to the A Paldean Adventure event. It is actually tied to the wider Adventures Abound season that will run until Dec. 1, which means you can claim it at any point until that date and there is currently no expiration time for when you need to complete it.

With that out of the way, after completing the first page of the A Paldean Adventure Special Research you will be asked to pick between three paths—Adventure with Sprigatito, Adventure with Fuecoco, or Adventure with Quaxly. Each path is themed around one of the Scarlet and Violet Starter ​​Pokémon and will change the tasks and rewards you get accordingly.

From the early stages, it looks like the only changes to research tasks will be things like needing to catch and evolve your Starter of choice at least once. Likewise, you will earn more encounters with your selected Starter Pokémon along with other rewards that will remain static.

There shouldn’t be many huge splits between rewards and you can get bonus encounters with your favorite Paldean Starter along the way.

About the author