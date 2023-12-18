Pokémon Go players agree Community Days are a huge missed opportunity for special raids

Pokémon Go players have been complaining about seeing only one-star Raids featured in December’s Community Days.

They agree that those events were the perfect opportunities for players located in remote areas or without groups to complete high-star Raids, according to a Reddit thread from Dec. 17. “I was very upset I couldn’t do a Shadow Zapdos raid, I’ve never been able to do one and I thought now is my chance,” wrote the top-voted comment.

Better raids needed for Community Days? Image via Niantic

In the comments, Pokémon Go players unanimously expressed frustration over the one-star Raids featured in the weekly December events, as they wanted to see Special Raids instead.

This is due to several elements that make completing challenging fights such as five-star Raids easier during Community Days. Players can get free Raid passes through a Timed Research linked to the event. In addition, players can find partners to fight in Raids more easily due to the high activity peaks during the three hours of the events.

For those reasons, Community Days could be the perfect moment to complete five-star Raids, which are unfeasible without a team. But it’s not the focus of those events. “The least they could do was add the evolved versions of them as raid bosses or increased shiny chances for raid Pokémon,” argued a user.

Overall, Community Days have seen many changes over the years. In December, they’re set once a week and last from 2pm to 5pm local time. During the event, players get many bonuses, such as candies, Stardust, trade rewards, and more.

In addition, 12 one-star Raids will rotate through the Community Days. The Pokémon species featured aren’t very rare, but they will give you precious Candies.