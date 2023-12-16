Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023: Bonuses, event schedule, and all featured Pokémon

This is a lot to keep up with for one weekend.

Every year, Niantic throws a pre-holiday bash by bringing two years’ worth of featured Pokémon back for the final Community Day of the year. December Community Day 2023 keeps that tradition alive with a full two days of action that include a rotating lineup of up to 30 Pokémon.

On Dec. 16 and 17 from 2pm to 5pm local time, every Pokémon previously featured in a Community Day event from 2022 and 2023 will appear in some fashion for players to encounter again. This includes boosted wild spawns, 2km Egg hatches, and a selection of one-star raids that you normally wouldn’t see. That said, everything is running on a schedule that splits those Pokémon up between the two days.

Some Pokémon will appear on Dec. 16 while others pop up on Dec. 17. There are still ways to encounter every Pokémon on both days, but the increased spawns might not carry over for both days of the event. So, if you plan on taking part in even one day of December Community Day 2023, here is a full schedule including all the Pokémon appearing and all the bonuses available. There is also plenty of research you can try to finish during the event, too.

Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023: All featured Pokémon and full event schedule

Celebrate a full year of Pokémon Go with this combo event. Image via Niantic.

Full Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 event schedule and times

Pokémon Go’s December Community Day 2023 event will run on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2pm to 5pm local time each day. There are three sets of wild spawns for the featured Pokémon, two of which will only be available on one day each, while the third is a set of rare spawns for both days based on the Community Day Classic events.

The rest of the featured Pokémon will be available in 2km Eggs or one-star raids on both days, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on a ton of encounters if you only play on one day—just a handful. The raids will also run for an extended timeframe, from 9am to 9pm local time each day.

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 event bonuses

Increased wild spawns for certain Pokémon.

Featured Pokémon will have Community Day increased odds of being Shiny.

Double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Halved Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.

Double Catch Candy.

Double the chance to earn Candy XL from catching a ​​Pokémon.

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense.

One additional Special Trade per day.

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust.

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 featured Pokémon spawns, Eggs, raids, and special moves

Every Pokémon featured in this event can appear as a Shiny and has Community Day boosted Shiny odds.