All Pokémon Go: December Community Day 2023 event-exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards

December Community Day is always a wonderful time to play Pokémon Go as every Pokémon from the previous two years of CD events returns for a double-feature weekend of fun. That means there will be two days of encounters, bonuses, and exclusive Research to complete.
From 2 to 5pm local time on both Dec. 16 and 17, players will encounter up to 30 featured Pokémon in the wild, 2km Eggs, and one-star raids at various times. The Pokémon are split to different times, however, so you will only encounter some of them in one day.
On top of a bevy of event bonuses and Field Research, two pieces of event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to complete for free that are offering more encounters with the featured Pokémon. A $1 ticketed Special Research story for the event is also live with dozens of rewards, including a Sinnoh Stone and Unova Stone. And don’t forget to work on your seasonal Timeless Travels Special Research while you enjoy the final Community Day of 2023.
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards
December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon featured during the event
- 10 Razz Berries
- Make five Nice Throws
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Unova Stone, and one Sinnoh Stone
December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event
- 1,500 XP
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 1,500 Stardust
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Poffin, and one Incense
December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Transfer 15 Pokémon
- One Elite Fast TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 1,000 Stardust
December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page four
- Claim reward!
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Claim reward!
- 1,500 XP
- Claim reward!
- One Elite Charged TM
Toal Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,500 XP, and three Rare Candies
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards
December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Power up Pokémon seven times
- Hopip encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Chespin encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event
- Starly encounter
Total Rewards: Noibat encounter
December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Sandshrew encounter
- Power up Pokémon seven times
- Stufful encounter
Total Rewards: Togetic encounter
December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page three
- Evolve two Pokémon
- Slowpoke encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Spheal encounter
Total Rewards: Fennekin encounter
December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page four
- Power up Pokémon seven times
- Deino encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Poliwag encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event
- Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
Total Rewards: Litwick encounter
December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page five
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Roggenrola encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Axew encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Grubbin encounter
Total Rewards: Teddiursa encounter
December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page six
- Evolve two Pokémon
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Chespin encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Wooper encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Paldean Wooper encounter
Total Rewards: Froakie encounter, 2,023 XP, and 2,023 Stardust
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research tasks and rewards
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One King’s Rock
- Make five Nice Throws
- One King’s Rock
Total Rewards: One Magnetic Lure
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Pokémon featured during 2023 Community Days
- Completing this task will net you a random encounter with one of the Pokémon featured 2023 Community Days