All Pokémon Go: December Community Day 2023 event-exclusive Special Research tasks and rewards

The biggest Community Day of the year is here.

December Community Day is always a wonderful time to play Pokémon Go as every Pokémon from the previous two years of CD events returns for a double-feature weekend of fun. That means there will be two days of encounters, bonuses, and exclusive Research to complete.

From 2 to 5pm local time on both Dec. 16 and 17, players will encounter up to 30 featured Pokémon in the wild, 2km Eggs, and one-star raids at various times. The Pokémon are split to different times, however, so you will only encounter some of them in one day.

On top of a bevy of event bonuses and Field Research, two pieces of event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to complete for free that are offering more encounters with the featured Pokémon. A $1 ticketed Special Research story for the event is also live with dozens of rewards, including a Sinnoh Stone and Unova Stone. And don’t forget to work on your seasonal Timeless Travels Special Research while you enjoy the final Community Day of 2023.

Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023: Full Research task and reward guide

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards

A total of 30 Pokémon are appearing in some way. Screenshot via Niantic

December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 10 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon featured during the event 10 Razz Berries

Make five Nice Throws 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Unova Stone, and one Sinnoh Stone

December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event 1,500 XP

Evolve three Pokémon 1,500 Stardust



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Poffin, and one Incense

December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event One Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokémon One Elite Fast TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 1,000 Stardust

December Community Day 2023 Special Research tasks and rewards page four

Claim reward! 10 Pinap Berries

Claim reward! 1,500 XP

Claim reward! One Elite Charged TM



Toal Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,500 XP, and three Rare Candies

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards

December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Power up Pokémon seven times Hopip encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Chespin encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event Starly encounter



Total Rewards: Noibat encounter

December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Sandshrew encounter

Power up Pokémon seven times Stufful encounter



Total Rewards: Togetic encounter

December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page three

Evolve two Pokémon Slowpoke encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Spheal encounter



Total Rewards: Fennekin encounter

December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page four

Power up Pokémon seven times Deino encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Poliwag encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during the event Galarian Zigzagoon encounter



Total Rewards: Litwick encounter

December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page five

Catch five different species of Pokémon Roggenrola encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Axew encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times Grubbin encounter



Total Rewards: Teddiursa encounter

December Community Day 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards page six

Evolve two Pokémon Alolan Geodude encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Chespin encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Wooper encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times Paldean Wooper encounter



Total Rewards: Froakie encounter, 2,023 XP, and 2,023 Stardust

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 Evolution Extravaganza Timed Research tasks and rewards

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon One King’s Rock

Make five Nice Throws One King’s Rock



Total Rewards: One Magnetic Lure

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards