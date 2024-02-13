Category:
Pokémon Go Munna Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained

You don't need to dream about this mini-event.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 07:57 am
A Munna made of yarn.
Image via The Pokemon Company

To coincide with the Carnival of Love event, Munna is getting some time to shine in a Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour. Just don’t expect much out of the Dream Eater Pokémon if you are hoping for a stuffed piece of content. 

The Munna Spotlight Hour will run from 6 to 7pm local time on Feb. 13, meaning Munna will appear more frequently in the wild for that duration. There will be a special event bonus live while the Spotlight Hour is ongoing, though you will want to pay attention to Pokémon Go’s February event schedule to keep up with what is happening next week during the Go Tour: Sinnoh rush

Pokémon Go Munna Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Time to hunt for some Dream Mist. Image via Niantic

With the Munna Spotlight Hour, you will see the Dream Eater Pokémon spawning en-mass from 6 to 7pm local time on Feb. 13. The hour-long event duration will also include a double Catch Candy bonus and gives you a fantastic opportunity to hunt for a Shiny Munna. 

This will also be the penultimate Spotlight Hour of the month despite there still being two Tuesdays left. The reason for this decision is unclear, but you will see the mini-event return on Feb. 27 with a dual Spotlight Hour for Kantonian and Alolan Sandshrew—with that double-up potentially being the cause for the skip.

While this Spotlight Hour is a bit underwhelming unless want a strong Musharna or Shiny Munna, running during the Carnival of Love event gives you some other content to play with. This is especially true if you live in Brazil because the double Catch Candy will stack with your region-exclusive Carnival of Love event bonus.

