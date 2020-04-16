Pokémon Go launches first Incense Day on April 19

Pokémon Go is introducing a new type of event day called Incense Day for the first time on April 19 to promote catching various types of Pokémon that will appear more frequently.

The first Incense Day will focus on Water-, Fire-, Grass-, Psychic-, Bug-, and Ground-type Pokémon, which means when someone uses an Incense, these will be the dominant types popping up while it is active.

What do Water-, Fire-, Grass-, Psychic-, Bug-, and Ground-type Pokémon all have in common? They’re all featured in our Incense Day event! For the first time ever, Incense will attract certain Pokémon of certain types during specific time periods. https://t.co/7ZczU62u2P pic.twitter.com/6i7cqVnH0v — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 15, 2020

From 11am to 5pm local time, players can activate an Incense and attract a more specific subset of Pokémon. The type will vary throughout that time period, but regardless of the time or active type, Sentret will also be appearing during the event.

Here are all of the times when each of the six types will be most prominent on Incense Day, with each type lasting roughly an hour and all times in your local time.

Water-type: 11am to 12pm

Fire-type: 12pm to 1pm

Grass-type: 1pm to 2pm

Psychic-type: 2pm to 3pm

Bug-type: 3pm to 4pm

Ground-type: 4pm to 5pm

Niantic is still focused on trying to provide players an experience that can be enjoyed in an individual setting, so the developers are extending the one-hour Incense duration that was added back in March until further notice. This will let players encounter more Pokémon while playing from home without needing to endanger themselves or others during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the event, there will be a one PokéCoin bundle featuring three Incense available in the shop so that players can stock up on a few extras for cheap.