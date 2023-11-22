Pokémon Go is offering double bonus Pokécoins for Black Friday, but there’s a catch

If you’re looking to invest in some PokeCoins this Thanksgiving season then there’s one way to do it and that’s via Pokémon Go’s webstore.

Running right now and closing out on Nov. 27, you can get double the PokeCoins just for purchasing them on the webstore rather than through the Pokémon Go app. Niantic didn’t share their reasoning for this choice, but it’s no secret in-app purchases come with a fee for developers.

This promotion is only limited to specific PokeCoin products, for the time being. These are the 2,900, 6,000, and 16,500 bundles. Other PokeCoins bundles still feature bonus coins for purchasing on the webstore though, so we suggest if you’re looking to get some you purchase them via this method regardless. We get it, buying PokeCoins is much more convenient to do through the app while you’re gaming, but when you can get thousands of coins for free simply for the same price, it really should be a simple choice.

While this promotion is being run around the world, it comes at the perfect time for players in Tokyo who are about to kick off a huge Route event on Nov. 25. Not only will there be in-game awards, but also in-person rewards for players to earn. As you’d expect, we’re all very jealous. Meanwhile, in the West, some players are being banned simply for submitting their own Routes to the Wayfarer program.

There is an ongoing event in Pokémon Go to enjoy while you stock up on PokeCoins. This Party Up event wants you to play alongside friends and to entice you to do so it’s bringing back favorites like Hisuian Growlithe, Lechonk, and the Paldea starter Pokémon. This event will run until Nov. 27, the exact same day that the Pokémon Go webstores coin promotion will also end.