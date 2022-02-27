Pokémon Go is getting generation 7 Pokémon

Pokémon Go is getting some new Pokémon from the Alolan region, as shown in today’s Pokémon Presents video. The creatures are coming to the game on March 1.

Until the day the new Pokémon come in, Alolan Exeggutor will be popping up on players’ screens. Although it was officially announced during the Pokémon Presents, the news had been data-mined and leaked before the video released.

Pokémon Go has been fairly slow in adding new Pokémon to the game. This likely means there will only be a few of the Alolan region Pokémon premiering in the title.

Historically, starter Pokémon and their evolution chains are added to Pokémon Go alongside some Pokémon that show up in the early parts of the main series game. Pokémon such as Yungoos or Pikipek are some of the few that might show up. Many Alolan version Pokémon have already made their way into the game, including Alolan Exeggutor, Alolan Vulpix, and Alolan Grimer.

This addition of Pokémon brings Pokémon Go one step closer to catching up with the main series, and this announcement also comes just as The Pokémon Company revealed it’s working on the next generation of main-series games with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.