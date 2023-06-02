Pokémon Go is finally getting a long-overdue customization update

Pokémon Go’s Style Shop is getting a huge update as a positive quality of life change.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated while changing your avatar’s clothes, this update is for you. With this new update, which was announced on June 1, Niantic promises an easier way to navigate through your clothing—categories should be more organized, and there will be an indicator on new items so you don’t miss out.

Get ready to upgrade your style, Trainers!



We’re excited to announce that Pokémon GO’s Style Shop is getting an update!



The biggest improvement is the option to save outfits for later. You can now save multiple outfits at a time, making it much easier to swap between styles whenever you feel like it. In theory, you can prepare your outfits to match certain seasons, moods, or Pokémon.

As a way to celebrate, a few items will also be on sale in the Style Shop until June 5.

Sale items include:

Team Leader Happi Coats

Pikachu Onesie

Kanto first-partner hoodies

Overall, fans who enjoy the character customization aspect of the game agreed this update was much needed. “This is actually a very welcome QOL change that I’m happy about. The previous shop/clothing UI was absolutely atrocious. This seems like a big step up,” one player commented on Reddit on June 1.

“Saving outfits is huge for me, I dress depending on buddy, this will save so much time,” another fan added.

As for future customization updates, many players have suggested more options for hair, facial hair, and body types. This would of course add a little more personality to each avatar, so we’re hoping to see those changes soon.

