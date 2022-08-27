Pokemon Go gets bag and item storage upgrade with special store offer

We think 6,150 might be enough.

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, has just increased storage for trainers in the game, with a higher cap available for purchase.

All trainers full of items and Pokémon can slightly increase their storage spaces, which since the last update of Aug. 26 can reach 6,150 Pokémon Storage and 5,150 Item Storage through shop purchases.

The store will receive a special Training Box for 550 PokéCoins starting at midnight tonight, and players who purchase it will receive:

The Pokemon Storage Upgrade,

An Item Bag Upgrade,

30 Poke Balls

Five Lucky Eggs

Each Upgrade to both the Pokémon Storage and Item Bag increases the current storage capacity by 50 units and usually costs 200 PokéCoins. You can also purchase Lucky Eggs separately in the shop for 80 PokéCoins each. In total, this Training Box can save your players 250 PokéCoins.

This type of storage capacity upgrade is already common for Niantic to do from time to time, especially as more Pokémon are added to the game and their players need more spaces to store and manage their catches.

