Pokémon Go fans slam ‘insulting’ Seasonal Ticket for selling previously free bonuses

Pokémon Go‘s newest Seasonal Ticket hasn’t received a warm welcome from a part of the player base. For five dollars, it grants players bonuses that were, for one part, given for free some time ago.

From Dec. 1 to 29, the new Egg-pedition Access: December ticket offers players an exclusive batch of Timed Researches to complete for rewards, as well as bonuses that are lasting for the whole month. But some of those bonuses were given for free in some previous seasons before being removed, only to reappear in that premium ticket.

Players think the Seasonal Ticket just isn’t worth it. Image via Niantic

This hasn’t obtained a positive response from players, based on a Reddit thread from Nov. 30. “It’s actually insulting on many levels, greedy, and not surprising in the least given this company’s track record,” wrote one top-voted comment.

One of those bonuses is a free incubator given to players for spinning a PokéStop for the first time every day. It was already given to players for free in December 2021.

The same can be said for the increase in gift capacity, which can be raised up to 40 with the ticket. That bonus was also free for players in the previous season. The user added that the ticket coincided with other events from December that will heavily focus on eggs, which means players who buy that ticket will get even more content in that timespan.

Some of the community’s reactions were also positive. The thread’s author considered this ticket seemed to be a better deal than regular event tickets, which are usually tied to short events. “I don’t buy coins but occasionally I get these tickets. I finally feel like one is worth more than the $5 it costs for the incubators alone,” the author wrote.

Five dollars is an acceptable price compared to other premium Pokémon Go tickets, especially since players will get a lot of bonuses for the entire month of December. In addition to incubators and gift limit increase, they’ll obtain bonus XP and will be able to open more gifts every day.