Pokémon Go fans are not happy as Niantic shortens the length of new content events

It feels like Pokemon Go players have a lot to complain about in recent months when it comes to Niantic’s flagship title, but right now, it’s the length of events that is causing ire.

On top of shadow raids that players are finding hard to finish, Niantic taking out the recent radius improvements citing it as an unintentional bug, and Niantic shutting down multiple other games they develop, you’d think there couldn’t be anything else for the community to be mad about— but guess again.

Pokemon Go players have been expressing their frustrations with Niantic’s weird decision to shorten some of its bigger events. This was bought up with the recent Dark Flames event that lasted a few short days, despite the event having massive research quest lines and pretty amazing Pokémon spawns.

The general sentiment among players is that the events seem to be getting shorter and shorter, despite the buzz around them. “The previous event for solstice lasted like 12 days,” one player said. Highlighting what the vast Pokémon Go community has been echoing lately, that events seem to be getting shorter and in some cases, almost predatory with some of its missions.

For Dark Flames specifically, players bemoaned how some of the tasks specifically asked you to complete a few raids in such a short period, almost forcing players to have to pay to complete them before time was up.

“This is the first timed research that I (purposely) never completed,” they said. “When I got to the last stage late Saturday, I saw the win 3 raids requirement, and I made a decision right away to stop right there since there was no way they were going to make me burn 3 raid passes for the final rewards that were lousy.”

This isn’t the first time that Niantic has come under pressure either for its weird changes to shorten events. Niantic came under first at the start of the year for its changes to its flagship Community Day events, where it reduced the hours down to three over a single day. This isn’t ideal for those who work during set hours and can’t take part in the fun with everyone at the same time.

Granted things are looking up, with the 7th-anniversary event kicking off from July 6 to 12 and offering a bunch of bonuses and rewards over a longer period, but players have already been burnt a lot these past few months and it’ll take a big change of heart to make them feel like they are being heard.

