Pokémon Go datamine seems to point to Go Fest 2024 start date, special items

Pokémon Go dataminers are always hard at work looking to see what secrets Niantic has in store, and some of them may have come across the date for Pokémon Go Fest: Global.

As found by PokémonGoHub on March 7, dataminers seem to have come across some text that has been pushed into the game in a recent update pointing towards a July start date for Pokémon Go‘s biggest event of the year.

This text in question found by dataminers says: “A ticket to access the Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global starting July 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time, wherever you are.” The datamine also points towards the usual early ticket offerings and hints at items, such as “Sun Crown” and “Moon Crown,” leading me to believe shiny Lunala and Solgaleo could debut if the information is correct.

But we should always take any datamine or reports like this with a pinch of salt.

Marshadow time. Image via The Pokémon Company

Considering previous Pokémon Go Fest: Global events occurred in August, it seems odd to make the event much sooner this time. This date could be more of a placeholder unless Niantic changes the formula.

By having an early Go Fest, the team could, in theory, host in-person events at hotter destinations that would usually be too humid to host in August. Pokémon Go Fest’s in-person events were hosted in June 2022 as one such example.

Still, we won’t know for sure until we hear anything directly from Niantic about dates and other information. After all, not much is known about this year’s Go Fest other than Marshadow being the main highlight.