Pokémon Go Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

Time for one of Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hours to turn into a swarm of multiple Bug types appearing all at once. In this case, Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple will be spawning more frequently with an event bonus to boost your bugs.

Recommended Videos

Running from 6pm to 7pm local time on April 16, you will see Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple appearing more frequently in the wild simultaneously. During that timeframe a special Spotlight Hour event bonus will go live that applies to the entire game, not just the featured Pokémon Go encounters. Here’s what you need to know about the Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple triple Spotlight Hour to make the most of it.

Pokémon Go Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Wuemple is ready to party with you. Image via Niantic

During the Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight Hour on April 16, the Hairy Bug Pokémon and two Worm Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild from 6pm to 7pm local time. You will also earn double Stardust from any Pokémon you catch during that period.

Since there are three species of Pokémon appearing during this event, that double Stardust bonus makes this a great chance to stock up on the resource for the future.

You also don’t need to worry about spending that Stardust evolving your Caterpie, Weedle, or Wurmple either since none of their final evolutions are really worth training to be used in your PvP battles. If you do need to get those other Bugs for your Pokédex, however, here’s how you can evolve them fully.

First Stage Second Stage Third Stage Caterpie Metapod using 12 Caterpie Candy Butterfree using 50 Caterpie Candy Weedle Kakuna using 12 Weedle Candy Beedrill using 50 Weedle Candy Wurmple At random into Cascoon or Silcoon using 12 Wurmple Candy Cascoon into Dustox using 50 Wurmple Candy or Silcoon into Beautifly using 50 Wurmple Candy

This is also a great chance to Shiny hunt for Caterpie, Weedle, Wurmple, and their evolutions as well since they will be spawning so frequently during the Spotlight Hour. The next Spotlight Hour is set to feature Trubbish on April 23.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more