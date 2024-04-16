Weedle Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

Bust out your net for an hour.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 12:50 am

Time for one of Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hours to turn into a swarm of multiple Bug types appearing all at once. In this case, Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple will be spawning more frequently with an event bonus to boost your bugs.

Recommended Videos

Running from 6pm to 7pm local time on April 16, you will see Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple appearing more frequently in the wild simultaneously. During that timeframe a special Spotlight Hour event bonus will go live that applies to the entire game, not just the featured Pokémon Go encounters. Here’s what you need to know about the Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple triple Spotlight Hour to make the most of it. 

Pokémon Go Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Party Hat Wurmple partying in Pokemon Go.
Wuemple is ready to party with you. Image via Niantic

During the Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple Spotlight Hour on April 16, the Hairy Bug Pokémon and two Worm Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild from 6pm to 7pm local time. You will also earn double Stardust from any Pokémon you catch during that period. 

Since there are three species of Pokémon appearing during this event, that double Stardust bonus makes this a great chance to stock up on the resource for the future.

You also don’t need to worry about spending that Stardust evolving your Caterpie, Weedle, or Wurmple either since none of their final evolutions are really worth training to be used in your PvP battles. If you do need to get those other Bugs for your Pokédex, however, here’s how you can evolve them fully.

First StageSecond StageThird Stage
CaterpieMetapod using 12 Caterpie CandyButterfree using 50 Caterpie Candy
WeedleKakuna using 12 Weedle CandyBeedrill using 50 Weedle Candy
WurmpleAt random into Cascoon or Silcoon using 12 Wurmple CandyCascoon into Dustox using 50 Wurmple Candy or Silcoon into Beautifly using 50 Wurmple Candy

This is also a great chance to Shiny hunt for Caterpie, Weedle, Wurmple, and their evolutions as well since they will be spawning so frequently during the Spotlight Hour. The next Spotlight Hour is set to feature Trubbish on April 23.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon data mines point to second Celesteela form, unused Mega Evolution after years of silence
Celesteela Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon data mines point to second Celesteela form, unused Mega Evolution after years of silence
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Crystals fast in Pokemon TCG Live
pokemon tcg live promo page
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
How to get Crystals fast in Pokemon TCG Live
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon data mines point to second Celesteela form, unused Mega Evolution after years of silence
Celesteela Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon data mines point to second Celesteela form, unused Mega Evolution after years of silence
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Crystals fast in Pokemon TCG Live
pokemon tcg live promo page
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
How to get Crystals fast in Pokemon TCG Live
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (April 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Apr 15, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.